Why Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) Stock fell -92.72% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) dipped -1.42% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.185 and $0.2051 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 398193 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 950.52K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.78% within the last five trades and -56.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -92.72% in the last 6 months and -83.75% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BSFC stock is trading at a margin of -26.45%, -64.94% and -93.06% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BSFC deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -99.10 percent below its 52-week high and 24.68 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -98.26. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.