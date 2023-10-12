Why Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock went down -70.44% in Last Year?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) raised 12.71% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.33, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.185 and $1.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1203425 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.60 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.56% within the last five trades and 0.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -61.45% in the last 6 months and -60.30% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. COSM stock is trading at a margin of -10.41%, -1.47% and -57.52% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, COSM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -94.42 percent below its 52-week high and 34.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.