Why Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock went down -89.64% in Last Year?

The share price of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) raised 1.00% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.17, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1622 and $0.176 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 500703 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 362.47K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.38% within the last five trades and -40.28% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -64.54% in the last 6 months and -61.43% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PRSO stock is trading at a margin of -14.26%, -37.82% and -67.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PRSO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -90.28 percent below its 52-week high and 5.52 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.94. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.