Why XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX) Stock down -3.94% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX) raised 49.43% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.39, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2511 and $0.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 597257 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 61.02K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.94% within the last five trades and -34.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -41.79% in the last 6 months and -37.66% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. XRTX stock is trading at a margin of -29.27%, -35.00% and -39.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, XRTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -68.55 percent below its 52-week high and 56.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -38.88. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.