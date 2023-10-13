A positive surprise is on the way: NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) raised 6.54% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.30, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.285 and $0.31 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1456839 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.43 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.18% within the last five trades and 19.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -51.90% in the last 6 months and -18.11% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NRXP stock is trading at a margin of 14.89%, 4.20% and -52.93% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NRXP deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -80.32 percent below its 52-week high and 37.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -55.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.