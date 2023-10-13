Agape ATP Corp (NASDAQ:ATPC) Stock lower -72.57% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Agape ATP Corp (NASDAQ:ATPC) dipped -39.56% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.06 and $1.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 908250 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 160.80K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -90.00% within the last five trades and -86.25% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ATPC stock is trading at a margin of -85.58%, -84.59% and -84.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ATPC deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -93.89 percent below its 52-week high and -27.15 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.