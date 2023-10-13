Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Stock Price Advanced 7.08% to $0.26

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) raised 7.08% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.26, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2301 and $0.2798 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1582033 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 299.31K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.23% within the last five trades and -13.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.68% in the last 6 months and -33.42% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CYTO stock is trading at a margin of 6.22%, -18.12% and -82.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CYTO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.10 percent below its 52-week high and 22.38 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.73. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.