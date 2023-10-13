Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $1.40 for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) raised 3.95% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.351 and $0.46 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1618565 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 144.83K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.94% within the last five trades and -39.51% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -57.98% in the last 6 months and -67.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LSDI stock is trading at a margin of -28.24%, -41.14% and -65.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LSDI deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -90.12 percent below its 52-week high and 31.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.79. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.