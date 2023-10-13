Despite the lack of deep value, there is something else: LogicMark Inc (LGMK) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ:LGMK) raised 25.81% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.95, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.64 and $2.16 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 823139 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 70.89K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.38% within the last five trades and -6.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -38.29% in the last 6 months and -36.69% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LGMK stock is trading at a margin of 7.59%, -4.97% and -43.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LGMK deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -91.22 percent below its 52-week high and 30.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -86.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.