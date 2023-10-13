Is Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU) Stock worth its current valuation?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) raised 15.76% to close Thursday’s market session at $2.35, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.9809 and $2.66 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 580447 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 23.79K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.85% within the last five trades and 3.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 21.16% in the last 6 months and 11.37% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. WAFU stock is trading at a margin of 12.80%, 11.56% and 6.75% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WAFU deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -51.84 percent below its 52-week high and 29.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 16.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.