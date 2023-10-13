Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG) stock is trading 4.16 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG) raised 4.16% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.33, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.29 and $0.3496 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 586837 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 31.93K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -25.90% within the last five trades and -54.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -28.84% in the last 6 months and -38.28% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. OCG stock is trading at a margin of -44.75%, -44.95% and -42.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OCG deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -65.99 percent below its 52-week high and 4.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -49.84. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.