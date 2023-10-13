PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) Stock is trading at a margin of -1.72% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) dipped -2.84% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.28, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2347 and $0.33 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1242977 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 883.13K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.53% within the last five trades and 1.06% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -85.03% in the last 6 months and -66.07% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PXMD stock is trading at a margin of -1.72%, -35.37% and -80.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PXMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.20 percent below its 52-week high and 38.45 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.41. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.