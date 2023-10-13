Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Stock is looking to regain its victory

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) dipped -1.00% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.99, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.75 and $2.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1361303 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 342.20K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.13% within the last five trades and -21.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -68.58% in the last 6 months and -64.78% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TAOP stock is trading at a margin of -14.08%, -26.49% and -65.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TAOP deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -80.49 percent below its 52-week high and 5.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -79.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.