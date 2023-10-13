TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) Stock is trading Lower -81.70% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) dipped -9.07% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.35, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3305 and $0.4574 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1096260 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 390.17K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.14% within the last five trades and -27.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -79.11% in the last 6 months and -31.64% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TCBP stock is trading at a margin of -13.58%, -29.51% and -81.70% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TCBP deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -97.19 percent below its 52-week high and 6.36 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.13. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.