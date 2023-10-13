The idea of catching American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) Stock might be a good one

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) raised 3.88% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.53, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.51 and $0.5599 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 500241 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.04 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.11% within the last five trades and -32.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -86.36% in the last 6 months and -70.74% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AREB stock is trading at a margin of -21.53%, -45.78% and -83.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AREB deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -94.80 percent below its 52-week high and 4.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.81. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.