The Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Stock expansion path ahead

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) raised 13.39% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.44, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.30 and $1.5391 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1560220 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.02 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 33.33% within the last five trades and 5.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 251.87% in the last 6 months and 267.83% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SHOT stock is trading at a margin of 2.91%, 21.86% and 134.78% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SHOT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -8.85 percent below its 52-week high and 463.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 105.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.