upgraded: Berenberg Recommends Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Stock to “a Buy”

Berenberg raised the price target for the Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) stock from “a Sell” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 10, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) raised 29.55% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.49, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.365 and $0.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 499931 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 200.79K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.63% within the last five trades and -53.99% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.84% in the last 6 months and -66.96% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CZOO stock is trading at a margin of -19.30%, -47.03% and -75.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.