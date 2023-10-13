Why Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) Stock Decreased -2.78 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) dipped -2.78% to close Thursday’s market session at $10.86, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.675 and $11.18 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 602058 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 475.10K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.97% within the last five trades and -6.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -11.13% in the last 6 months and -13.54% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DOLE stock is trading at a margin of -6.61%, -10.35% and -10.09% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DOLE deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -22.46 percent below its 52-week high and 45.77 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 20.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.