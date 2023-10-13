Why MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) Stock Jumped 30.81% in Last Month?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) dipped -1.32% to close Thursday’s market session at $2.25, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.05 and $2.54 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 854487 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 80.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.36% within the last five trades and 30.81% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -37.67% in the last 6 months and 2.74% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MAIA stock is trading at a margin of 16.01%, 16.45% and -22.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MAIA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -56.90 percent below its 52-week high and 58.45 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -48.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.