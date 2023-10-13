Why SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock declined -62.24% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) raised 5.41% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.37, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.336 and $0.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 951800 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 79.50K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.84% within the last five trades and -31.48% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.54% in the last 6 months and -62.24% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SNES stock is trading at a margin of -12.21%, -36.39% and -76.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SNES deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -96.70 percent below its 52-week high and 16.17 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.37. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.