A Real Picture of Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK) Stock: The Fundamentals

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) dipped -4.54% to close Friday’s market session at $1.05, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.96 and $1.0936 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 675617 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 548.80K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.02% within the last five trades and 11.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 30.01% in the last 6 months and 0.97% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MTEK stock is trading at a margin of 4.68%, 5.33% and 9.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MTEK deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -31.81 percent below its 52-week high and 54.43 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -0.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.