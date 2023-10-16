Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) stock Market Value Reached at $56.46 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) raised 6.37% to close Friday’s market session at $4.34, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.00 and $6.09 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2954533 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 485.43K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 126.04% within the last five trades and 150.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 46.62% in the last 6 months and 104.24% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ACXP stock is trading at a margin of 119.75%, 128.67% and 52.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACXP deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -50.79 percent below its 52-week high and 270.94 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -31.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.