Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) stock Reported Profit Margin of -965.74 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

The share price of Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) raised 2.86% to close Friday’s market session at $0.54, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4701 and $0.662 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 500800 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 84.97K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 64.90% within the last five trades and -12.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -51.26% in the last 6 months and -60.73% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ASST stock is trading at a margin of 14.86%, -18.68% and -56.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ASST deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -92.32 percent below its 52-week high and 83.60 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.63. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.