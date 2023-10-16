Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) Stock Still Strong Despite Competition

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on June 20, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) dipped -0.53% to close Friday’s market session at $20.47, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $20.22 and $20.83 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 668581 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 482.38K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.05% within the last five trades and -8.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ATMU stock is trading at a margin of -2.63%, -7.25% and -7.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.