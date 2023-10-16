EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) Stock: Pessimism is a stepping stone to opportunity

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) dipped -4.32% to close Friday’s market session at $0.13, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1304 and $0.1381 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4428940 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 11.85 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.01% within the last five trades and -26.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -91.69% in the last 6 months and -93.42% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EZGO stock is trading at a margin of -9.26%, -88.43% and -90.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EZGO deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -95.20 percent below its 52-week high and 11.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -23.03. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.