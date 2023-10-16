Innodata Inc (INOD) Stock is looking to regain its victory

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) dipped -7.07% to close Friday’s market session at $6.84, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.74 and $7.44 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 710427 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 621.31K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -19.72% within the last five trades and -18.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -13.64% in the last 6 months and -36.07% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INOD stock is trading at a margin of -15.42%, -34.76% and -20.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INOD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -55.47 percent below its 52-week high and 144.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 5.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.