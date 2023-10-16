Investing in Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) Stock: Methodology

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) dipped -2.91% to close Friday’s market session at $0.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.095 and $0.105 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2321142 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.34 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -27.64% within the last five trades and -40.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -78.72% in the last 6 months and -47.37% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SIDU stock is trading at a margin of -32.59%, -32.25% and -75.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SIDU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -95.37 percent below its 52-week high and 0.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.94. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.