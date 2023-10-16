Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Stock: Thought Concerns

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) dipped -1.41% to close Friday’s market session at $3.50, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.35 and $3.5403 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 857509 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 976.97K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.02% within the last five trades and -39.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -60.41% in the last 6 months and -34.82% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NAAS stock is trading at a margin of -16.69%, -36.22% and -41.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NAAS deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -72.61 percent below its 52-week high and 27.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -50.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.