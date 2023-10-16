NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) Stock Price Advanced 38.33% to $0.96

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) raised 38.33% to close Friday’s market session at $0.96, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.72 and $1.03 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3626023 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 454.87K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 82.08% within the last five trades and 173.37% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -18.22% in the last 6 months and 23.54% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NFTG stock is trading at a margin of 127.66%, 98.80% and -0.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NFTG deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -81.26 percent below its 52-week high and 241.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -80.39. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.