SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) stock is trading -97.64 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) dipped -12.79% to close Friday’s market session at $0.52, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.481 and $0.5862 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5539762 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 7.04 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.21% within the last five trades and 117.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.52% in the last 6 months and -4.46% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ICU stock is trading at a margin of 47.83%, 62.93% and -68.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ICU deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -97.64 percent below its 52-week high and 220.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.03. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.