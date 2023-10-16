Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TMPO) Stock is trading Below -32.49% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TMPO) raised 0.86% to close Friday’s market session at $0.15, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.148 and $0.185 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1019557 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.83 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.89% within the last five trades and -27.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -78.54% in the last 6 months and -51.56% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TMPO stock is trading at a margin of -9.07%, -32.49% and -75.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TMPO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -98.99 percent below its 52-week high and 14.74 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.98. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.