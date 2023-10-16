Tenon Medical Inc (TNON) Stock Is Looking Attractive

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) raised 2.50% to close Friday’s market session at $0.16, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1568 and $0.1679 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 771462 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.40 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.54% within the last five trades and -17.55% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -90.00% in the last 6 months and -43.45% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TNON stock is trading at a margin of 3.25%, -23.85% and -85.60% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TNON deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -94.73 percent below its 52-week high and 14.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -76.61. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.