The performance of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Stock has improved

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) raised 0.66% to close Friday’s market session at $1.53, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.50 and $1.55 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1235625 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 881.11K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 25.41% within the last five trades and 39.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.45% in the last 6 months and 20.47% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EJH stock is trading at a margin of 30.78%, 39.20% and -86.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EJH deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -99.09 percent below its 52-week high and 71.91 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.