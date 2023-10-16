What does Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) Stock have to offer?

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on July 27, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) dipped -0.52% to close Friday’s market session at $65.05, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $64.50 and $67.83 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 864735 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 792.17K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 18.02% within the last five trades and 107.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 167.92% in the last 6 months and 84.54% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GPCR stock is trading at a margin of 40.61%, 81.62% and 116.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.