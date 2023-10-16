Why FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) Stock climbed 6.28% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) dipped -31.95% to close Friday’s market session at $0.23, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2038 and $0.3265 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2411092 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 962.51K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.13% within the last five trades and -15.50% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -70.42% in the last 6 months and 6.28% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FLJ stock is trading at a margin of -12.33%, -0.68% and -72.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FLJ deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -94.33 percent below its 52-week high and 53.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -86.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.