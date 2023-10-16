Yummy or too sour? Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) dipped -18.00% to close Friday’s market session at $0.82, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.80 and $1.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 667070 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 248.51K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.53% within the last five trades and -17.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 58.45% in the last 6 months and 4.59% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CRDL stock is trading at a margin of -8.82%, -14.35% and 11.13% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CRDL deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -33.62 percent below its 52-week high and 82.22 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -4.51. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.