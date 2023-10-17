A healthy upside potential exists for Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) raised 4.71% to close Monday’s market session at $0.90, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.8301 and $0.92 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 638539 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.44 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 18.14% within the last five trades and -15.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -29.65% in the last 6 months and -26.19% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ICCM stock is trading at a margin of 18.26%, -3.97% and -21.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ICCM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -80.96 percent below its 52-week high and 73.17 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -40.73. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.