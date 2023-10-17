AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Stock is trading Below -31.32% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) raised 3.20% to close Monday’s market session at $0.49, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.48 and $0.5155 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1907240 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 604.37K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.50% within the last five trades and -34.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.07% in the last 6 months and -62.31% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AGBA stock is trading at a margin of -19.82%, -31.32% and -69.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AGBA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -95.85 percent below its 52-week high and 15.08 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.62. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.