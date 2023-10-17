Does IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Stock Really Excited You?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) dipped -4.78% to close Monday’s market session at $1.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.06 and $1.154 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 722747 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 130.89K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.45% within the last five trades and -22.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -41.60% in the last 6 months and -41.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. IOBT stock is trading at a margin of -18.39%, -32.54% and -46.15% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IOBT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -68.89 percent below its 52-week high and -4.78 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.