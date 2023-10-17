Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) stock is trading 387.07 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) raised 7.35% to close Monday’s market session at $14.32, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.51 and $14.90 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 524182 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 134.28K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 85.01% within the last five trades and 245.06% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 258.00% in the last 6 months and 241.77% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GDHG stock is trading at a margin of 98.91%, 190.61% and 223.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GDHG deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading 7.27 percent below its 52-week high and 387.07 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.