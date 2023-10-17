Is it possible to sustain this rally? C3is Inc (CISS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) dipped -8.86% to close Monday’s market session at $0.40, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.375 and $0.45 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 805493 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 527.02K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.61% within the last five trades and -0.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. CISS stock is trading at a margin of -7.16%, -13.16% and -61.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CISS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -98.02 percent below its 52-week high and 9.06 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.