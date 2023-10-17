Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) dipped -7.79% to close Monday’s market session at $0.37, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3602 and $0.3946 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2494211 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.65 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.54% within the last five trades and -42.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -96.38% in the last 6 months and -96.45% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BETR stock is trading at a margin of -23.82%, -96.04% and -96.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BETR deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -99.42 percent below its 52-week high and 7.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83.47. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.