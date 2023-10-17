MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is trading -95.23 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) dipped -18.23% to close Monday’s market session at $3.41, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.20 and $4.74 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1386379 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.54 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 61.61% within the last five trades and 9.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 66.34% in the last 6 months and 45.73% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MLGO stock is trading at a margin of 19.26%, 25.92% and 51.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MLGO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -95.23 percent below its 52-week high and 204.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -25. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.