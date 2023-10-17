TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) Stock is trading Lower -78.24% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) raised 10.55% to close Monday’s market session at $0.41, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3512 and $0.43 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 836877 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 383.10K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.97% within the last five trades and -12.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.33% in the last 6 months and -14.42% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TCBP stock is trading at a margin of 4.00%, -14.82% and -78.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TCBP deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -96.58 percent below its 52-week high and 24.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.72. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.