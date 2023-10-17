The future looks bright for Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) raised 14.30% to close Monday’s market session at $0.53, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4801 and $0.60 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1310372 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 262.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 14.25% within the last five trades and 3.10% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -48.45% in the last 6 months and -36.65% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DARE stock is trading at a margin of 13.42%, -9.97% and -41.65% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DARE deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -62.44 percent below its 52-week high and 16.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -53.88. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.