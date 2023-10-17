The idea of catching Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) Stock might be a good one

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) dipped -7.45% to close Monday’s market session at $3.85, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.80 and $4.11 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 607771 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 319.69K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.82% within the last five trades and -9.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 104.79% in the last 6 months and 3.49% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MAMA stock is trading at a margin of -10.19%, -3.17% and 38.95% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MAMA deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -18.09 percent below its 52-week high and 314.07 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 177. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.