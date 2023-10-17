The performance of Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Stock has improved

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) raised 3.23% to close Monday’s market session at $1.92, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.83 and $1.95 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 898713 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 920.44K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.35% within the last five trades and 40.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -33.99% in the last 6 months and -27.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. IMPP stock is trading at a margin of 18.81%, 18.72% and -33.52% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IMPP deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -73.81 percent below its 52-week high and 62.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -57.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.