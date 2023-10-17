The Technical Story of BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Stock

JP Morgan raised the price target for the BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on August 04, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) raised 2.87% to close Monday’s market session at $2.15, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.06 and $2.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3328667 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.59 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.86% within the last five trades and 13.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 66.67% in the last 6 months and 16.85% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BRFS stock is trading at a margin of 6.36%, 8.07% and 29.84% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.