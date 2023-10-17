There is no better tap than Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) raised 13.65% to close Monday’s market session at $1.04, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.9312 and $1.24 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 736008 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 136.09K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.13% within the last five trades and -38.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -77.29% in the last 6 months and -55.17% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NUWE stock is trading at a margin of -21.88%, -36.18% and -75.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NUWE deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -96.64 percent below its 52-week high and 40.56 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.