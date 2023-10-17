Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:GV) Stock is trading Below -21.95% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:GV) raised 17.04% to close Monday’s market session at $0.17, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1358 and $0.1673 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1184417 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 939.97K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.30% within the last five trades and -20.10% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.38% in the last 6 months and -57.12% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GV stock is trading at a margin of 1.19%, -21.95% and -69.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GV deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -85.79 percent below its 52-week high and 56.79 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.64. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.